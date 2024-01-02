Delhi pollution: Curb on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers lifted as air quality improves

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The image has been used for representative purposes only.

The Delhi government removed the restrictions on BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel four-wheelers on Monday. This comes after the Central government's withdrawal of anti-pollution measures under stage-III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi-NCR with immediate effect. The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM), a statutory body tasked with developing strategies to address pollution in the region, convened on January 1 following the improved air quality.

"In light of the improved air quality in Delhi, Stage-III of the GRAP has been revoked. Therefore, the restrictions imposed on the plying of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel LMVs (4 wheelers) in Delhi are lifted with immediate effect until further orders," Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said in a post on X.

Stage-III of GRAP measures revoked

The sub-committee of CAQM revoked the Stage-III of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in view of the forecasts by the IMD/IITM for meteorological conditions and air quality index of Delhi, officials said.

The CAQM invoked actions under GRAP Stage-III last year on December 22 amid deteriorating air quality in Delhi as the AQI level slipped into the 'Severe' category for several days.

AQI likely to improve

The forecast does not indicate any deterioration further and there is a likelihood of the AQI improving while remaining in the Very Poor/ Poor category in the next few days. "Therefore, keeping in view the disruptive nature of restrictions under Stage-III of GRAP impacting a large number of stakeholders and public as well as considering the significant improvement in the average AQI of Delhi and also the forecasts by IMD/ IITM not indicating the average air quality of Delhi to move to ‘Severe’ category in the coming days, the Sub-Committee for operationalization of actions under GRAP unanimously decided to revoke Stage-III of GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect," said officials.

However, actions under Stage-I to Stage-II of the GRAP shall remain invoked and be implemented, monitored and reviewed by all agencies concerned in the entire NCR. "Agencies shall keep strict vigil and especially intensify measures under Stage-I and II of GRAP in order to obviate the implementation of Stage-III of GRAP actions owing to AQI level further slipping into the ‘Severe’ category," it added.

