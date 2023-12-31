Delhi sees ‘Very Poor’ air quality on last day of 2023, several areas record ‘Severe’ AQI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative Image

The national capital entered the last day of the outgoing year, 2023, with its air quality being in the ‘Very Poor’ category, with several areas recording AQI in the ‘Severe’ category on Sunday (December 31). The overall AQI in the city at 8 am was 390 while the same was recorded 400 at 4 pm yesterday. The AQI this morning went as high as 426 in some areas while several localities saw air quality as low as 332.

The national capital has been witnessing cold wave for the last few days. According to the Meteorological Department, there will be moderate to dense fog in the capital. The day will be partly cloudy. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 19 and 11 degrees Celsius respectively. The weather may remain similar on Monday also. From Tuesday, the maximum temperature will increase by about two degrees and the minimum temperature may drop by two to three degrees.

AQI in various areas in the city: