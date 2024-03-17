Delhi: Police issues traffic advisory amid metro construction work | Check details of affected routes

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Police issues traffic advisory due to metro construction work | Check details of affected routes.

Delhi traffic news: Delhi Traffic Police on Saturday (March 16) issued an advisory for vehicular diversion due to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s (DMRC) construction work on Outer Ring Road on the Vikaspuri to Rohini carriageway. The service road towards New Rohtak road at Nangloi, and at Peeragarhi Chowk at Outer Ring Road will be closed for six months from Sunday (March 17). Traffic from Vikaspuri side wanting to go towards Nangloi and Punjabi Bagh will be diverted from Bhera Enclave roundabout.

Commuters coming from Vikaspuri side going towards Udyog Nagar metro station, Nangloi side were advised that from Bhera Enclave roundabout they should turn left on Sai Baba Mandir road up to Sai Ram Mandir, then turning right on Sant Durbalnath Marg up to Udyog Nagar metro station and then turn left to New Rohtak Road.

Otherwise after crossing Bhera Enclave roundabout, commuters shall turn left on Ch. Prem Sukh Marg up to Peeragarhi Marg and turn right on Laxmi Narain Bansal Marg or Sant Durbainath Marg up to Rohtak Road.

Meanwhile, commuters coming from Vikaspuri side going towards Punjabi Bagh side are advised to go straight on Peeragarhi flyover and after crossing the flyover take a U-turn under Mangolpuri flyover, and then take left turn from Peeragarhi Chowk. Commuters can also take a right from Bhera roundabout, then take a right turn towards Jawalaheri Market, take a left turn to Baba Ramdev Marg up to New Rohtak Road and then take right turn to go to Punjabi Bagh side.

Mathura road repair work

A separate advisory was issued regarding road repair work being carried out on Mathura road, near Okhla tank on the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur. Traffic Police has urged commuters to avoid Mathura Road if they are going to Badarpur and Faridabad, and instead has advised alternative routes such as MB Road and Maa Anand Mai Marg.

Vehicles going towards Noida are advised to use Ring Road up to Maharani Bagh and then DND flyway to reach their destination. Passengers travelling to Badarpur and Faridabad from AIIMS, Moolchand, Lajpat Nagar and West Delhi are advised to take Lala Lajpat Rai Marg/Outer Ring Road-Maa Anand Mai Marg and MB Road to reach their destination.

