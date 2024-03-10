Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Dwarka Expressway inauguration | Check routes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Gurugram Police issues traffic advisory ahead of Dwarka Expressway inauguration

Gurugram Police issued a traffic advisory in view of the 16-lane Dwarka Expressway inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (March 11). The advisory prohibited heavy vehicles from plying on the road.

A senior traffic police officer said the prime minister will also hold a rally on the same day near the Antariksh Chowk here, due to which traffic congestion is expected in the area.

Therefore, it is advised that people going from Dwarka Clover Leaf towards IMT till 4 pm on March 11 use the Antariksh Chowk route only if it is absolutely necessary, he added.

"Antriksh Chowk Road will be closed for some time due to crowd in the rally. On the other hand, movement of heavy vehicles on Dwarka Expressway will be prohibited from 5 pm on Sunday, hence all heavy vehicle drivers should use KMP during this period," read the advisory issued on Saturday.

PM Modi to lay foundation of multiple projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haryana's Gurugram on March 11 and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 112 National Highway projects spread across the country worth about Rs 1 lakh crore. According to the Prime Minister's Office, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone at around 12 noon on Monday.

Some of the projects to be inaugurated by the PM include the 9.6 km long six-lane Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II)- Package 3 from Nangloi - Najafgarh Road to Sector 24 Dwarka section in Delhi, three packages of Lucknow Ring Road developed at cost of about Rs 4,600 crores in Uttar Pradesh.

Anandapuram - Pendurthi - Anakapalli section of NH16 developed at a cost of about Rs 2,950 crores in the state of Andhra Pradesh, Kiratpur to Nerchowk section of NH-21 (2 packages) worth around Rs 3,400 crores in Himachal Pradesh, Dobaspet - Heskote section (two packages) worth Rs. 2,750 crores in Karnataka, along with 42 other projects worth Rs. 20,500 crores in different states across the country.

Features of the Dwarka Expressway

The 8 lane 29 km long Dwarka Expressway will facilitate smooth traffic flow between Delhi and Gurgaon and reduce traffic congestion on NH-48. Built at a cost of Rs. 9,000 crore, the total lane length of the Dwarka Expressway is 563 lane km.

Interestingly, 19 km of the expressway falls in Haryana while the remaining 10 km extends in Delhi. The project consumed approximately two lakh metric tonnes of steel, which is equivalent to 30 Eiffel Towers, and 20 lakh cubic meters of concrete, which is equivalent to the construction of six Burj Khalifas. This is the first example of 'transplanting' of about 12,000 trees for expressway construction.

