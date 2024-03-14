Kisan Mahapanchayat at Ramlila Maidan: Delhi, Noida Police issue traffic advisories | Check routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

As the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is set to hold 'Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat' on Thursday at the Ramlila Maidan, the traffic is likely to be hit in Delhi-NCR. In the wake of this, the Delhi as well as the Noida Police have issued traffic advisory, asking commuters to follow the guidelines.

The traffic may be affected in various parts of Delhi due to the farmers gathering at the Ramlila Maidan on Thursday, police said. They also asked commuters to avoid roads leading to central Delhi.

Routes to be affected in Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru Marg

Barakhamba Road

Bahadurshah Zafar Marg

Tolstoy Marg, Asaf Ali Road

Jai Singh Road

Swami Vivekanand Marg

Sansad Marg

Netaji Subhash Marg

Baba Kharag Singh Marg

Minto Road

Ashoka Road

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover

Connaught Circus

Bhavbhuti Marg

DDU Marg

Chaman Lal Marg

Traffic to be diverted on THESE routes:

Delhi Gate

Mir Dard Chowk

Ajmeri Gate Chowk

Guru Nanak Chowk

Kamla Market

Paharganj Chowk

Jhandewalan round about

Barakhamba Road

Janpath Road

KG Marg crossing and round about of GPO (Gol Post Office)

Maharaja Ranjeet Singh flyover from Barakhambha Road to Guru Nanak Chowk

Advisory for other key routes

The Delhi traffic police also advised the people going towards ISBT, railway station or airport to carefully plan their travel with sufficient time at hand. "We appreciate your understanding and your cooperation towards the alleviation of traffic congestion during the above-mentioned period," the advisory said.

Noida Police issues traffic advisory

Meanwhile, the Noida Police have also issued an advisory, cautioning commuters about the possibility of traffic movement slowing down on several routes on Thursday in view of a proposed farmers' protest in the national capital.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police also said diversions could be placed at routes in Noida near Delhi borders, where "intensive" checking of vehicles would be carried out before allowing them passage towards the national capital.

Traffic helpline number

"During this programme, intensive checking will be done by the Delhi Police and the Gautam Buddh Nagar police by installing barriers on all the borders between Noida and Delhi, due to which, in case of an increase in traffic pressure on the routes from Gautam Buddh Nagar to Delhi border, traffic can be diverted as per requirement," it said. "In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience," police said in the advisory.

(With inputs from PTI)

