Delhi: 16,000 kg drugs seized by police destroyed

Delhi Police on Monday (June 26) destroyed about 16,000 kilograms drugs and other psychotropic substances that it seized in the northwestern part of the city on the International Day Against Drug Abuse Day, the officials said.

The destruction of the drugs took place in a programme inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at Biotic Waste Solutions Pvt Ltd in the RU Nagar Industrial area, GTK Road, an official statement said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora attended the programme along with other officers of the city police, it added.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(With PTI inputs)

