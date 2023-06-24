International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking 2023: Date, theme, history and key facts

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know about International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking 2023.

The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is an event dedicated to raising awareness about the dangers of drugs and illicit trafficking. Established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1987, the day is used to highlight the global effort to combat substance abuse and the illicit drug trade. The International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking takes place each year on 26 June.

History of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

The history of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking dates back to 1987 when it was first established by the 42/112 resolution of the United Nations General Assembly. The resolution recognised the dangers posed by drugs and called for greater international cooperation in addressing the issue. Since then, the day has been observed annually in order to raise awareness among people of all ages about the dangers of drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Theme of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2023

This year the theme of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is “People first: stop stigma and discrimination, strengthen prevention.”

Significance of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking

The observance of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking has grown in importance over the years. In addition to promoting public awareness, it is also used as an opportunity for governments to implement national initiatives aimed at reducing substance abuse and fighting the illicit drug trade. In some countries, it is even used as an occasion to introduce new laws and policies that address substance abuse and other related issues.

Although International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is primarily observed in order to bring attention to the global drug problem, it also serves as a reminder that everyone can play a role in tackling the issue. It encourages individuals to take a stand against drugs by refusing to use them or sell them. It also encourages organizations, communities, cities, and countries to take part in addressing the problem, such as establishing treatment centres for those struggling with addiction or organizing public awareness campaigns.

This year’s occasion will be used to draw attention to the global drug problem by increasing public awareness of the dangers posed by drug use and illicit trafficking. It will also serve as an opportunity for individuals, organisations, and governments to come together to share best practices, discuss challenges, and develop strategies for tackling the drug problem.

As we look ahead towards 2023’s International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, let us all remember that together we can make a difference in combating this serious global problem.

