Delhi OYO hotel room death case: Man strangles woman, dies by suicide later, reveals post-mortem report

Delhi OYO hotel death case: Days after a couple was found dead in the OYO hotel room in the Maujpur area of the national capital, the post-mortem report has revealed that the woman was strangled to death while the man committed suicide after killing her, said Delhi Police officials Thursday.

The bodies of 28-year-old Sohrab, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut and 27-year-old Ayesha, a resident of Loni were found in the hotel room on October 27. Notably, Ayesha was a married woman having two kids aged 9 and 4 years.

Post-mortem report findings

“During the post-mortem examination, doctors found that the cause of death of the woman (Ayesha) was ligature strangulation. The cause of death of the man (Sohrab) was suicidal hanging,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey.

What is the case?

According to police, on October 27, at 8.05 pm, a call was received regarding two bodies in King’s Stay OYO Hotel following which a police team rushed to the spot.

The DCP said that it was found that Sohrab and Ayesha had checked in the OYO Hotel at 01:02 pm and had booked the room for four hours. "When they did not come out, the hotel staff knocked on the door at about 07:45 pm. There was no response so they called the Beat Constable. The room was opened in the presence of the police," he added.

"Sohrab was found hanging from the ceiling fan with a nylon rope. Ayesha was found lying dead on the bed. There were ligature marks on her neck. A half-page handwritten (in Hindi) suicide note was found lying on the bed next to Ayesha, claiming that both were in love and had decided to end their lives together," said police.

A case of murder has been registered after post-mortem report. Further investigation is in progress.