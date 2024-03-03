Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, more showers predicted for the day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR

Delhi woke up to heavy rainfall that brought a chill to the atmosphere on Sunday. Several areas including Mandi House, RK Puram, Indraprastha, Kartavya Path, and Central Delhi witnessed fresh showers.

There was a sudden change in weather on Saturday with the national capital and neighbouring areas receiving light rainfall followed by strong winds.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi.

Also, IMD has predicted isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall or snowfall is very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on Saturday.

The IMD issued warnings of hailstorm activity at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, north Madhya Pradesh, East Rajasthan and East Uttar Pradesh on March 2.

What is the reason for the sudden change in weather?

The IMD said that a western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over north Afghanistan and its neighbourhoods, and a trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the Northwest Arabian Sea in lower and middle tropospheric levels. It further said that high moisture feeding is taking place from the Arabian Sea to northwest India and is likely to continue till March 3.

