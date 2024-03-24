Sunday, March 24, 2024
     
Delhi-NCR weather update: IMD predicts light rainfall in next two hours

Light rainfall has been predicted in the National Capital Region (NCR) in the next two hours. The movement of clouds has been recorded entering the national capital.

Hritika Mitra Written By: Hritika Mitra @MitraHritika New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2024 15:43 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted light rainfall in Delhi and the surrounding areas in the next two to three hours. 

The weather further said that the movement of clouds has been recorded entering the national capital and they are likely to move across Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and adjoining areas of NCR during the next 2-3 hours. 

"Spells of light rainfall (occasional moderate intensity rain)  with gusty wind speeds reaching 30-40 Km/h likely over Delhi and NCR during the same period," predicted the IMD.

