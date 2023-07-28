Delhi: Heavy to moderate rain lashes parts of city, waterlogging in several areas | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Monsoon rain lashes several parts of Delhi

The monsoon rain lashed parts of the national capital on Friday. The visuals showed parts of the city receiving the rainfall, giving much respite from the heat. Meanwhile, several areas including ITO got waterlogged causing traffic snarls and hinderance in traffic movement. The Non-Capital Region (NCR) also received light rains on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted heavy to moderate rainfall in several parts of the national capital. Civil Lines, Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar received rainfall and parts of the national capital, including Jasola and Okhla, witnessed overcast skies.

The relative humidity was 85 per cent around 8:30 am on Friday. The maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to settle at 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Yamuna water level still above danger mark

The Yamuna River in Delhi flowed above the danger mark of 205.33 metres after it had shown a receding trend in the last few days. According to the Central Water Commission, the water level at the Old Railway Bridge has been hovering around the danger mark after reaching an all-time high of 208.66 metres on July 13.

It breached the threshold again on Thursday following heavy rain in parts of the national capital, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. According to the Central Water Commission, the level at the Old Railway Bridge stood at 205.99 metres at 9 pm and is expected to reach 205.65 metres by Thursday evening.

