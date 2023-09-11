Delhi man stabs wife to death over suspicion of cheating in Jafrabad, 11-year-old daughter injured

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The 32-year-old was stabbed multiple times at her home.

A 36-year-old man allegedly killed his wife, in front of their children, by stabbing her multiple times in the wee hours of Monday in Delhi’s Jafrabad area. During the scuffle, the elder daughter aged 11 years tried to rescue her mother. She also sustained a sharp injury on her hand. The police have arrested the husband, and an investigation into the case is underway.

The Delhi Police received the call about the incident at around 1 am. The incident was reported in Vijay Mohalla, Maupur, where a man allegedly stabbed his wife multiple times with a knife.

Stab wounds were found on woman’s neck, chest and left hand

After her body was found she was taken to the GTB hospital where the doctors declared her dead. The stab wounds were found on the woman’s neck, chest and left hand.

The deceased woman, Nisha (32), was stabbed when their two daughters aged 11 and 7 were present at home. A case has been registered against husband Sajid (36) under Sections 302/307 Indian Penal Code (IPC) Jafrabad Police station for allegedly killing his wife.

Killed over suspicion of cheating

According to the police, Sajid had a suspicion that his wife was unfaithful to him. The accused in the case is currently unemployed, earlier, he used to run a mobile repair shop. The knife used in the murder incident has been recovered and further investigation is in progress.

