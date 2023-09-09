Delhi: 30-year-old man stabbed to death over dispute in Prem Nagar area, 3 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

A 30-year-old man was allegedly stabbed by three people in the Prem Nagar area of central Delhi, following a dispute, said police on Saturday. The incident took place at around 2.30 am in Prem Nagar, Nabi Karim. Three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to the official, the Nabi Karim police station received a PCR call at around 2.45 am regarding a stabbing incident in the Prem Nagar area. Deepak alias Kana, a resident of Multani Dhanda, sustained an injury on his thigh during the incident. He was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment.

Victim was involved in criminal cases

The police also said that he had a history of involvement in criminal cases. “On enquiry, the identity of the injured was established as Deepak, a resident of Multani Dhanda. Deepak is ‘Bad Character’ of the Paharganj police station. It further emerged that he was attacked by three persons (his friend and associates) which resulted in an injury on his thigh,” the police official said.

All three accused arrested

During the investigation, police arrested all three accused persons and seized the weapon used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Vishal (31), Himanshu (29), and Ritik (23). The police said that Vishal and Ritik were also involved in criminal cases. “Ritik and Deepak were friends but a few days back they had a dispute between them and consequent to that Ritik attacked Deepak along with his associates to teach Deepak a lesson,” said the official.

(With agencies input)

Also Read: Delhi: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Mandoli area, three arrested

Also Read: Delhi: Man found dead with slit throat in Jamia Nagar, police probe underway