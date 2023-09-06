Delhi: 25-year-old man stabbed to death in Mandoli area, three arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A 25-yr-old man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Mandoli area

Delhi crime news: Three persons have been arrested for stabbing a 25-year-old man to death in Delhi's Mandoli area after he resisted robbery, officials said today (September 5). According to the Delhi police, the deceased has been identified as Salman.

Giving details about the case, the police said that the accused tried to rob the deceased and when he resisted, they stabbed him to death and stole his phone and Rs 500 cash.

"One minor accused is still absconding," added the police.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Similar incidents reported in national capital:

Earlier, a man was stabbed to death in Delhi's Anand Parbat area, the police said on Monday. The deceased, identified as Pappu, was a resident of Shastri Nagar and a native of Uttar Pradesh's Basti.

He worked as a caretaker of the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) toilet, the police added.

"Information was received that at Anand Parbat area, one person, named Pappu, resident of Shastri Nagar Delhi and Permanent Resident of Basti (Uttar Pradesh), was stabbed to death. The deceased was the caretaker of the DUSIB Toilet Complex", the police said.

(With agencies inputs)

