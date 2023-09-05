G20 Summit: Delhi police beefs up security, conducts surprise vehicle checking across city ahead of mega event

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Delhi police conducts vehicle checking

Ahead of the upcoming G20 summit, Delhi Police have started conducting vehicle checking at various locations across the national capital. According to officials, surprise checks were conducted at India Gate and other parts of the city between Monday night and early hours on Tuesday.

Police personnel were seen conducting thorough inspections by halting vehicles. Earlier on Monday, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Culture Meenakshi Lekhi said that paramilitary forces, Delhi police and several other people are engaged in providing security at the G20 Summit.

Online delivery services except for medicines to be barred

Meanwhile, all online delivery services, except medicines, will be barred in the New Delhi district during the G20 Summit, the Delhi Police said. Addressing a press conference, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav said that there are no changes in the traffic advisory issued by the police on August 25. "Essential services such as postal and medical services, and sample collections by path labs will be allowed throughout Delhi. In the New Delhi area, commercial activities will not be allowed. Online delivery services will not be allowed but medicine delivery will be allowed," he said.

Security beefed up around Rajghat

The Delhi Police has also made elaborate security and traffic arrangements in and around Rajghat in central Delhi ahead of G20 delegates' visit to Mahatma Gandhi's memorial. With three days left for the summit, the Delhi Police has tightened security in the national capital. Senior officials are continuously checking the arrangements and chalking out plans to maintain law and order.

Govt officials on alert mode

All the government officials are on alert mode as the G20 week commences, considering a warning circulated earlier from a designated wing of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) from any "misleading, fake and counterfeit" emails being circulated by ill elements. On August 24, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (14C) under the MHA had warned that "the misleading emails are targeted to various government offices, and individuals and falsely accuse them of cybercrimes, urging them to respond."

Two-day G-20 Summit

The two-day G20 Summit will be held on September 9-10. However, related events, including sherpa meetings, and meetings of finance, energy and central bank deputies will begin from September 23. The summit is likely to be attended by more than 30 heads of state and top officials from the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

It should be mentioned here that the summit will take place at the newly developed convention centre at Pragati Maidan. According to the information received, at least 23 hotels across the city have been designated for the stay of delegates of the event.

