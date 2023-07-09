Delhi: Man dies of electrocution at restaurant in Preet Vihar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Man dies of electrocution at a restaurant in Delhi's Preet Vihar area.

Delhi electrocution news: A 60-year-old man died allegedly after being electrocuted at a restaurant in East Delhi's Preet Vihar, Delhi police informed today (July 9). A case has been registered and an investigation has been started, they said.

According to Delhi Police, on Saturday (July 8) afternoon they received information at Preet Vihar police station informing that one Satender Negi (60), a resident of Railway colony Mandawali Delhi working as a peon in 'Salt Cafe' in A Block Market, Preet Vihar, suffered an electric shock in the kitchen while placing utensils in the rack, and collapsed.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead, the police said. Following the incident, a team of police was called to inspect the spot.

Based on their initial investigation, a case under section 304 A of the IPC has been registered at Preet Vihar police station."We are further looking into the case," the police added.

Man dies in Laxmi Nagar:

Meanwhile, a tragic incident occurred in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, resulting in the death of a man due to electrocution. The incident took place on Saturday (July 8) while the victim, identified as Mahipat, was working at Ganesh sweet shop (popularly known as Ganesh kachauri corner).

Officials reported that Mahipat came into contact with a live wire while operating a machine, leading to his electrocution. He was immediately rushed to a nearby government hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Mahipat, a resident of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh, had fallen victim to the electrical mishap, which may have been triggered by the rainfall. The police are currently investigating the case.

