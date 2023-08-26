Saturday, August 26, 2023
     
Delhi: Man chops off wife's hands, flees hotel in Adarsh Nagar

Delhi crime news: The couple, identified as Satish and Vandana, arrived from Kanpur and checked into the hotel in Adarsh Nagar, the police said.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma New Delhi Updated on: August 26, 2023 14:40 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Man chops off wife's hands in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area

Delhi news: A man chopped off his wife's hand and escaped from a hotel in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital, police said today (August 26). The couple had put up at the hotel, police informed, adding that the incident took place on Friday (August 26) evening.

The couple, identified as Satish and Vandana, arrived from Kanpur and checked into the hotel in Adarsh Nagar, the police added.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

