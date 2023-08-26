Delhi: Man chops off wife's hands, flees hotel in Adarsh Nagar

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Man chops off wife's hands in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar area

Delhi news: A man chopped off his wife's hand and escaped from a hotel in the Adarsh Nagar area of the national capital, police said today (August 26). The couple had put up at the hotel, police informed, adding that the incident took place on Friday (August 26) evening.

The couple, identified as Satish and Vandana, arrived from Kanpur and checked into the hotel in Adarsh Nagar, the police added.

Further details are awaited in this regard.

(With ANI inputs)

