Delhi likely to receive light rainfall for coming two days | Know weather updates

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi likely to receive light rain

Delhi weather: The weather department has predicted light rain over the next two days, but little respite today (August 9), which may witness high humidity. The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, on Wednesday recorded a minimum temperature of 26. 6 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 35 degrees Celsius. A generally cloudy sky and light rain is predicted over the next two days. Delhi has already recorded 762 mm of rainfall this year so far, which is around 99 per cent of the average annual precipitation of 774 mm.

AQI:

Bountiful rains in July gave Delhi its best air quality for the month in five years, while the average maximum temperature also dropped to its lowest level since 2016, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Rainfall data:

The city recorded 384.6 mm of rainfall in July, which is the second-highest in the month in the last 15 years, compared to the normal of 195.8 mm. It gauged above-normal rainfall in the last four months- 53.2 mm against a normal of 17.4 mm in March, 20.1 mm against an average of 16.3 mm in April, 111 mm against a normal of 30.7 mm in May, and 101.7 mm against a normal of 74.1 mm in June.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi Assembly session set to be convened on August 16-17, several key issues on agenda: Officials