  4. Delhi: Leopard barges into house, attacks three people in Wazirabad

Delhi: Leopard barges into house, attacks three people in Wazirabad

The incident took place in the Jagatpur village in Wazirabad area of the national capital. The police received a call early in the morning after which the authorities swung into action.

Ashesh Mallick Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: April 01, 2024 11:09 IST
A leopard barged into a house and attacked three persons in the Jagatpur village in Delhi’s Wazirabad on Monday morning (April 1), the police said. The incident took place at around 6.14 am near Aadarsh Nagar Gali Number 3, Jagatpur village. The people who were attacked were identified as the results of the Jagatpur village.

“Currently, the Forest Team, Fire Department and local police are deployed at the spot,” Delhi Police said.

The leopard was contained in a room with the help of the residents.

(With ANI inputs)

