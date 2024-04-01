Delhi: Leopard barges into house, attacks three people in Wazirabad

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

A leopard barged into a house and attacked three persons in the Jagatpur village in Delhi’s Wazirabad on Monday morning (April 1), the police said. The incident took place at around 6.14 am near Aadarsh Nagar Gali Number 3, Jagatpur village. The people who were attacked were identified as the results of the Jagatpur village.

“Currently, the Forest Team, Fire Department and local police are deployed at the spot,” Delhi Police said.

The leopard was contained in a room with the help of the residents.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Bharat Mandapam events today | Check routes to avoid