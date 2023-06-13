Indigo aircraft grounded after suffering tail strike during landing at Delhi Airport

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indigo aircraft

Delhi: Indigo's aircraft VT-IMG has been grounded after it suffered a tail strike during landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on June 11. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Tuesday informed that the Delhi-bound flight 6E-6183 suffered a tail strike while landing in Delhi. During the go-around manoeuvre, probably the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages, DGCA said. Moreover, the operating crew have been off-rostered pending investigation.

"Aircraft VT-IMG of IndiGo has been grounded after it suffered a tail strike during landing at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on 11th June," DGCA said.

"On 11th June, IndiGo A321-252NX (Neo) aircraft VT-IMG while operating flight 6E-6183, sector Kolkata - Delhi was involved in a tail strike while landing at Delhi. The flight was uneventful till approach to land at Delhi. During approach on runway 27, the crew felt that they floated longer than normal and initiated a go-around. During the go-around manoeuvre, probably the bottom of the tail portion of the aircraft touched the runway surface and sustained damages. The operating crew have been off-rostered pending investigation," it added.

ALSO READ | Ahmedabad-bound IndiGo flight entered Pakistani airspace due to bad weather conditions, says govt

ALSO READ | Chennai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi airport after take-off due to engine snag