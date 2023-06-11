Chennai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi airport after take-off due to engine snag; all passengers safe

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Chennai-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi airport

New Delhi: An IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport within an hour of take-off following a snag in the engine on Saturday night, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The flight made a safe emergency landing with over 230 people on-board.

“An IndiGo Delhi-Chennai flight (6E-2789) safely returned to Indira Gandhi International Airport within an hour of take-off on Saturday night following a snag in the engine. The flight made a safe emergency landing with over 230 people on board,” said DGCA.

More details are awaited…

