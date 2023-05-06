Delhi: Minor killed, another injured in firing at Hookah bar in Govindpuri; juvenile suspect identified

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE Delhi: Minor killed in firing at Hookah bar in Govindpuri

Delhi Hookah bar firing: In yet another crime which surfaced in the national capital on Saturday, a minor boy was killed and another sustained injury in a shooting at a Hookah bar in Govindpuri. According to police, the deceased was identified as 17-year-old Kunal who succumbed to his injuries after the firing incident at the bar.

The injured has been identified as Rahul, the police added. As per the preliminary investigation, both victims were rushed to AIIMS Trauma after the incident.

"Today a call was received at 3.15 pm at PS Kalkaji of firing, a total of 7-8 boys had come, and a police team reached the spot Govindpuri extension. On the first floor, a Hookah bar was being run secretively which officially had been closed on April 1. After arriving at the spot we found a pool of blood and tissues on the floor," a police official said.

He further added, "It was found that one Kunal (17) had been brought dead with a gunshot injury in the head. Another victim named Rahul was also brought with an injury in his leg."

A juvenile suspect has been identified

Meanwhile, the Delhi police said that one suspect has been identified who is a juvenile and that further investigation is underway. They further said the local and technical investigation has revealed the involvement of local ruffians.

Further details are awaited.