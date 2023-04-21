Firing in Delhi Saket Court; woman shot at, rushed to hospital

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Firing in Delhi Saket Court; woman shot at

A woman has been reportedly injured in the firing that took place in the Delhi Saket court. The injured woman has been rushed to the hospital.

According to initial reports, at least four rounds were fired. Police have reached the spot. The woman was with her advocate when a person shot her, a senior police officer said. The person who opened fire is said to be a history-sheeter. Police immediately took her to a hospital, the officer said.

"An incident of firing was reported in Saket court at 10.30 am. Injured M Radha is in stable condition after sustaining two bullet injuries in the abdomen and one in the hand. She was taken to Max Saket hospital," DCP South said.

The alleged shooter has been identified as Advocate Rajendra Jha and debarred by the bar council. He reportedly had an IPC Section 420 case against the victim. As per eyewitness Ranjeet Singh Dalal, a total of 4-5 rounds were fired. The shooter is said to have escaped via canteen back entry. Teams to nab the accused are formed and activated.

Reacting on the incident, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the law and order situation in the national capital has completely broken down. "The law and order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work. The safety of the people cannot be left to God."