Delhi High Court allows release of seized 15-year-old cars, but with conditions

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of several old vehicles that had been confiscated by authorities. The court ruled that the vehicles could be released to their owners if they promised to either permanently store them in a private space or remove them from the city limits. The court's decision was made in response to a batch of petitions filed by vehicle owners who had had their vehicles confiscated for being over the age limit. The petitioners argued that their vehicles were not being used on the roads and that they had sentimental value.

“I am of the view that the petitioners’ grievances can be balanced with the implementation of the orders of the NGT and Supreme Court by directing the release of the vehicles to owners subject to an undertaking to remove the vehicle from the territory of NCT of Delhi and not to ply/park them in public spaces within the NCT of Delhi,” the court ordered.

“For parked cars, the petitioners will file an undertaking that they will not be plied or parked in public space. Petitioners will provide evidence of private space either owned or leased,” stated the court, adding that the enforcement officer concerned would facilitate the release of the vehicles of the petitioners from the scrapping agency.

The court acknowledged the petitioners' concerns, but it also noted that the government has a duty to protect the environment. The court found that a balance could be struck between the two interests by allowing the vehicles to be released to their owners, but only if they promised not to use them on public roads.

The court's decision is a victory for vehicle owners, but it also sends a message to the government that it must take steps to ensure that old vehicles are not being used to pollute the environment.

Here are some of the reasons why the government has imposed a ban on old vehicles:

Old vehicles emit more pollutants than newer vehicles.

Old vehicles are less fuel-efficient than newer vehicles.

Old vehicles are more likely to break down, which can cause traffic congestion and accidents.

Scrapping old vehicles can help to reduce the amount of waste that goes to landfills.

The ban on old vehicles is a step towards improving air quality and reducing pollution in India. It is also a way to promote the use of newer, more fuel-efficient vehicles.

