IndiGo flight from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport over technical issue

There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport, the source in the know of the matter said. There was no immediate statement from IndiGo on the incident.

New Delhi Published on: August 22, 2023 23:33 IST
There were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232
Image Source : PTI There were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi.

An IndiGo flight from Varanasi made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source. The source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai to Ranchi IndiGo flight on Monday made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a passenger started vomiting blood. Upon emergency landing in Nagpur, the passenger was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his disease. According to official, the passenger started vomiting at around 8 pm. He was identified as Devanand Tiwari. 

The 62-year-old Tiwari was suffering from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital.

