IndiGo flight from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport over technical issue

An IndiGo flight from Varanasi made an emergency landing at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Tuesday due to a hydraulic issue, according to a source. The source said there were more than 160 passengers onboard flight 6E-2232 that was en route to Delhi.

There was a hydraulic issue with the aircraft and a full emergency was declared at the airport, the source in the know of the matter said. There was no immediate statement from IndiGo on the incident.

Earlier in the day, a Mumbai to Ranchi IndiGo flight on Monday made an emergency landing at Nagpur airport after a passenger started vomiting blood. Upon emergency landing in Nagpur, the passenger was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his disease. According to official, the passenger started vomiting at around 8 pm. He was identified as Devanand Tiwari.

The 62-year-old Tiwari was suffering from CKD (Chronic Kidney Disease) and tuberculosis and vomited blood on board, said Aejaz Shami, DGM, Branding and Communications of KIMS Hospital.

