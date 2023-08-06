Maharashtra: Passenger found smoking in toilet of IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Passenger found smoking in toilet of IndiGo flight

Maharashtra : In a shocking incident, a passenger was found smoking in the toilet of an IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight when it was airborne. Following this, a case has been registered at Sahar Police Station in Mumbai against the passenger, Kavraj Tagat Siingh. As per the reports, section 336 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Aircraft Rules are invoked in the FIR.

Later, the accused was released on bail.

IndiGo flight made emergency landing

Earlier, within an hour after take-off, a Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on Saturday morning. According to reports, the flight (number 6E-2172) developed a technical snag that forced it to return to Delhi. A passenger onboard the aircraft informed that the pilot announced that the flight it returning to the IGI airport after a technical glitch mid-air.

"The pilot announced that there was a technical snag in the plane, so we are going back to Delhi airport. We felt vibration on-board during flight,” the passenger told ANI.

Another flight was arranged

As per a report from ANI, the flight took off from the national capital at around 7.40 am and returned at 8.20 am. Another aircraft was arranged by the airline for the passengers. The crew informed that it will take some time for the said operation.

ALSO READ | Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi after developing technical snag mid-air

ALSO READ | Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna due to engine snag