PM Modi LIVE Updates: 'Spoke to leaders of Gulf nations, 3.75 lakh Indians returned safely'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha, where he is speaking on key developments and strategic aspects related to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance continues to intensify for the last three weeks of direct military confrontation with no immediate signs of de-escalation. Earlier on Sunday (March 22), the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) reviewed the situation arising out of the conflict in West Asia and carried out a detailed assessment on the availability of critical needs of the common people, including food, energy and fuel security.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce an "umbrella law" for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to regulate recruitment, deputation, promotion and other conditions of services of their officers, according to the List of Business issued by the House. All the CAPFs -- CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB -- are governed by their respective Acts. The rules under these Acts govern the recruitment and conditions of service of Group A General Duty Officers and other officers and members in the CAPFs.

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