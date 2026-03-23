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PM Modi LIVE Updates: 'Spoke to leaders of Gulf nations, 3.75 lakh Indians returned safely'

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Lok Sabha on the escalating West Asia conflict involving Iran and the US-Israel alliance. This comes a day after the government reviewed national preparedness on essential supplies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Source : PTI/FILE
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the Lok Sabha, where he is speaking on key developments and strategic aspects related to the ongoing conflict in West Asia. The conflict between Iran and the US-Israel alliance continues to intensify for the last three weeks of direct military confrontation with no immediate signs of de-escalation. Earlier on Sunday (March 22), the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) reviewed the situation arising out of the conflict in West Asia and carried out a detailed assessment on the availability of critical needs of the common people, including food, energy and fuel security.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce an "umbrella law" for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) to regulate recruitment, deputation, promotion and other conditions of services of their officers, according to the List of Business issued by the House. All the CAPFs -- CRPF, BSF, ITBP and SSB -- are governed by their respective Acts. The rules under these Acts govern the recruitment and conditions of service of Group A General Duty Officers and other officers and members in the CAPFs.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the LIVE updates on the Parliament Budget Session 

 

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  • 2:15 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Govt working to ensure uninterrupted supply: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that crude oil, gas and fertilisers reach India through the Strait of Hormuz, where vessel movement has become increasingly difficult. He stressed that the government is making every effort to ensure that supplies are not disrupted and that citizens do not face inconvenience. "The country imports nearly 60% of its LPG requirements, and domestic production is now being prioritised to maintain stability," the PM added. 

     

  • 2:13 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi on assistance to Indians in Gulf region amid war

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India is making every possible effort to support its citizens living in the Gulf amid the ongoing conflict. He emphasised that the security and safety of Indians remains the government’s top priority. "More than three lakh Indians have returned from the affected countries so far, including over 1,000 people evacuated from Iran," PM Modi added. 

  • 2:10 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    War's impact on global economy a major concern: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the ongoing conflict in the Middle East is affecting the global economy. He noted that a significant share of crude oil and gas comes from the Middle East, making India’s concerns about the war natural. Since the conflict began, every Indian present in the affected regions has been provided all possible assistance, he added. 

     

  • 2:07 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi calls for unified parliamentary message on West Asia crisis

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said a united voice from Parliament should reach the world. He stressed the need for an early resolution to the conflict, warning that war is having an adverse impact on the global economy.

  • 2:03 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    West Asia situation concerning, says PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is speaking on the West Asia War in the Lok Sabha. He said the situation in West Asia remains worrying, underscoring the need for restraint and diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.

  • 1:55 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha shortly

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak shortly amid the ongoing budget session of Parliament, outlining key aspects of the ongoing West Asia conflict and India's position on the matter. Prime Minister's Office, the Cabinet Secretary earlier gave a detailed presentation on the global situation and the mitigating measures taken so far and being planned regarding the conflict by all concerned Ministries/Departments of the Government of India.

  • 1:05 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Cabinet secretary briefs CCS on global situation

    Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan presented a detailed analysis of the global energy and commodity situation. He also briefed members on mitigation steps already taken and those planned by key ministries in the coming days following consultations with stakeholders.

  • 12:45 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    India assesses multi-sector impact of West Asia war

    The government evaluated the likely impact across agriculture, fertilisers, petroleum, power, MSMEs, shipping, trade and other sectors. The review included measures necessary to maintain supply chains, strengthen logistics and ensure efficient distribution nationwide.

     

  • 12:44 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Govt discusses long-term measures for essential supplies

    The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) conducted detailed deliberations on medium and long-term plans to secure uninterrupted supplies of food, fuel, energy and other essentials. The CCS reviewed the broader macro-economic scenario and assessed the steps needed to maintain stability across sectors impacted by the conflict.

  • 12:42 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Govt forms dedicated group to tackle impact of West Asia conflict

    During the CCS meeting, PM Modi directed the creation of a dedicated group of ministers and secretaries to handle the fallout of the West Asia conflict. He emphasised that the situation is rapidly evolving and the global community is experiencing its effects. The Prime Minister said all efforts must be made to shield citizens from disruptions and ensure minimal inconvenience.

  • 12:40 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi chairs high-level CCS meeting on West Asia crisis

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a crucial meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security on Sunday to review India’s preparedness in the wake of the escalating West Asia conflict. The committee assessed the impact of the crisis on essential commodities such as food, energy and fuel, and reviewed short, medium and long-term risks for the country.

  • 12:38 PM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    PM Modi to speak on West Asia war today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to speak in the Lok Sabha on the key aspects of the ongoing conflict in the West Asia. The Prime Minister's address is scheduled for 2 pm today. 

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