Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna due to engine snag

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying 189 passengers including crew members on board was forced to make an emergency landing at Patna airport on Friday after one of its engines became inoperative. The incident occurred just three minutes after the flight took off.

The flight landed safely around 9:11 am at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna. According to the pilot, no further assistance was required. All operations are normal at the airport.

As per information by Indigo, the airline is accommodating all the passengers on a separate flight which is expected to depart at 11:40 am.