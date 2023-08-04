Friday, August 04, 2023
     
Delhi-bound IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Patna due to engine snag

IndiGo flight 6E 2433 made an emergency landing at Patna airport.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Patna
Updated on: August 04, 2023 10:57 IST
Indigo
Image Source : PTI Indigo aircraft

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight carrying 189 passengers including crew members on board was forced to make an emergency landing at Patna airport on Friday after one of its engines became inoperative. The incident occurred just three minutes after the flight took off.

The flight landed safely around 9:11 am at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna.  According to the pilot, no further assistance was required. All operations are normal at the airport.

As per information by Indigo, the airline is accommodating all the passengers on a separate flight which is expected to depart at 11:40 am.

 

 

 

