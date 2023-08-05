Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE) Ranchi-bound Indigo flight returns to Delhi after developing technical snag mid-air

Delhi: Within an hour after take-off, a Ranchi-bound IndiGo flight returned to Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in Delhi on Saturday morning. According to reports, the flight (number 6E-2172) developed a technical snag that forced it to return to Delhi. A passenger onboard the aircraft informed that the pilot announced that the flight it returning to the IGI airport after a technical glitch mid-air.

"The pilot announced that there was a technical snag in the plane, so we are going back to Delhi airport. We felt vibration on-board during flight,” the passenger told ANI.

Another flight was being arranged

As per a report from ANI, the flight took off from the national capital at around 7.40 am and returned at 8.20 am. Another aircraft was being arranged by the airline for the passengers. The crew informed that it will take some time for the said operation.

A flight made an emergency landing at Patna airport

Earlier on Friday, a Delhi-bound IndiGo flight with 181 passengers and eight crew members on board was forced to make an emergency landing at Patna airport after one of its engines became inoperative. The incident occurred just three minutes after the flight took off.

The flight landed safely around 9:11 am at the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport in Patna. According to the pilot, no further assistance was required. All operations are normal at the airport.

As per information by Indigo, the airline is accommodating all the passengers on a separate flight which is expected to depart at 11:40 am.

Latest India News