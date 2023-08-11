Delhi: 'Har Ghar Tiranga' 2.0 launched with bike rally, Union Ministers, MPs participate

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/VICE PRESIDENT OF INDIA Bike rally flagged off by VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bike rally: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations in the national capital, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday (August 11) flagged off 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally from Pragati Maidan in Delhi.

Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy, Anurag Thakur, Shobha Karandlaje, Piyush Goyal and others also participated in the rally.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year to mark the 75th anniversary of the country’s Independence. The campaign was kicked off again this year with a bike rally in the national capital by the MPs and Ministers.

They gathered at Pragati Maidan with the national flags on their bikes to attract public participation.

The bike rally which began at Pragati Maidan reached the India Gate circle from where it moved to the circle around the India Gate complex and also crossed the Kartavya Path. The rally ended at the Major Dhyan Chand Stadium.

Union Ministers urge citizens to hoist Tricolours at homes

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that every citizen should install the Tricolour at their homes on August 15 and January 26.

“This is the duty of the citizens. This year 15 August is special because it marks the conclusion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'..." he said.

Union Minister Kishan Reddy called upon the people to participate in displaying Tricolour in their homes to mark the conclusion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

“On the coming 15 August, the citizens of the country should display the tricolour at their homes. This is the concluding program of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and everyone should be a part of it... " he said.

The people of the country are encouraged to display the national flag at their homes in this campaign which will be celebrated across the country from August 13 to 15, as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign witnessed a huge success last year with innumerable people hoisting the Tricolour at their homes.

(With ANI inputs)

