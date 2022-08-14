Independence Day 2022: Overjoyed, proud of amazing response to 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement, says PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. Commuters move past a building decorated with a huge tricolor as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign for 75 years of Independence, in Ahmedabad, Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.

Highlights PM Modi feels proud of the amazing response to the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Narendra Modi said record participation was being seen from people across different walks of life

PM also urged people of India to hoist tricolour at their homes between August 13-15

Har Ghar Tiranga : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (August 13) said he was overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' movement.

He also said a record participation was being seen from people across different walks of life in the campaign.

"Overjoyed and proud of the amazing response to the #HarGharTiranga movement. We are seeing record participation from people across different walks of life," Modi said in a tweet.

This is a great way to mark Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged citizens of the country to share a photo with the Tiranga on the official website of Har Ghar Tiranga (harghartiranga.com) to mark the upcoming Independence Day celebrations.

Image Source : PTI.Students during a flag hoisting ceremony organised as part of Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, at Bathindi area in Jammu, Friday, Aug. 12, 2022.

Modi also tagged tweets on the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' being marked in various parts of the country and by forces such as the Border Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged the people of India to hoist the tricolour at their homes between August 13th and 15th to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.

In a tweet, PM Modi had earlier said, "This year, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, let us strengthen the Har Ghar Tiranga Movement. Hoist the Tricolour or display it in your homes between 13th and 15th August. This movement will deepen our connection with the national flag."

Last month, Prime Minister Modi launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence. The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Culture said.

What is Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav?

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of independence and the glorious history of it's people, culture and achievements.This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Image Source : PTI. Azadi ka amrit mahotsav celebrations are underway across nation.

The official journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav commenced on March 12, 2021 which started a 75-week countdown to our 75th anniversary of independence.

(With agencies inputs)

