Delhi floods: Yamuna water level recedes amid fresh rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Commuters move through a waterlogged road at ITO, in New Delhi

Delhi floods : Water levels of the Yamuna River continued to recede even as a fresh spell of rainfall lashed the city early on Sunday. Now, the water level stands at 206.02 metres at 8 am against 207.58 m yesterday morning.

Delhi has been witnessing severe waterlogging since Haryana released water from the Hathni Kund dam causing the Yamuna River to swell and flood the city. The waterloggIng situation in low-lying areas of Delhi, including roads from Kashmere Gate to Majnu Ka Tila, has improved today as the water level slowly recedes, the Delhi Flood Control Department said in a statement.

According to the officials, the water level of Yamuna is likely to fall below the danger mark in the next few hours. The Yamuna River in Delhi crossed the danger mark of 205.33 metres at 5 pm on July 10. Notably, the Yamuna water level was recorded at 207.58 metres at 8 am on Saturday.

Delhi Traffic Police advisory

However, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic alert restricting movement on Bhairon Marg due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge as water slowly recedes. “Traffic Alert: Traffic movement on Bhairon Marg is restricted due to waterlogging under Railway Bridge. Commuters are advised to avoid the stretch”, the Delhi traffic police shared in a tweet.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams carried out rescue operations in the low-lying areas near Pragati Maidan late on Saturday night as the Yamuna River continues to overflow, officials said, adding nearby areas and key roads remain affected due to waterlogging.

New Delhi Municipal Council's (NDMC) workers conducted a special night drive to flush out water from Mathura Road, near the Supreme Court area as nearby areas and key roads remain inundated due to heavy rains on Saturday.

Chandrawal water treatment plant resumes operations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal informed on Sunday that the Chandrawal water treatment plant (WTP) in the national capital has resumed operations as the water level in the Yamuna River dropped to 206.03 this morning.

Chandrawal plant alongside two other water treatment plants namely Wazirabad and Okhla were closed on July 13 as the floodwater entered the pumping stations of these plants.

