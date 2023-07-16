Weather Update: IMD issues orange alert for Odisha, Madhya Pradesh; Delhi likely to receive rainfall

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE) The national capital is likely to receive moderate rainfall for the next four days amid rising water levels in Yamuna.

Weather Update : As the level of water in the Yamuna River recedes, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued orange and yellow alerts for rainfall across several states for the day. According to IMD, heavy rains might lash Odisha and Madhya Pradesh on Sunday while a strong possibility for heavy rains has been issued in Uttarakhand for the next three days.

Regions to receive rainfall today

The IMD informed that convection was seen forming over several parts of the country. These regions include Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, North Punjab, South Haryana, Northeast Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, South Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat region, Vidarbha, NorthInterior and coastal Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, North Tamil Nadu, North Kerala, Interior Karnataka, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland regions. Light to moderate rainfall activity over the abovementioned regions is likely during the next three or four hours.

Delhi to receive rainfall for next four days

The national capital is likely to receive moderate rainfall for the next four days amid rising water levels in Yamuna. The weatherman has also predicted Delhi will witness a slight increase in rainfall on July 17-18.

IMD issues orange alert warning in Himachal Pradesh

As heavy rains lashed several districts of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, the Met Department issued an orange alert for rainfall for the day. IMD had issued an alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall.

