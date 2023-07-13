Delhi: Pragati Maidan tunnel opens for vehicular traffic

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI TRAFFIC POLICE/TWITTER Pragati Maidan Tunnel

The Pragati Maidan tunnel in the national capital on Thursday opened for vehicular traffic after remaining closed for four days due to waterlogging following heavy rainfall in the city. “Pragati Maidan Tunnel is now open for vehicular traffic. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police said in a tweet.

The tunnel was closed for traffic movement due to waterlogging as well for cleaning and maintenance work on Sunday. Several parts of the national capital have been waterlogged after the water level of the Yamuna river crossed the 208-metre mark, resulting in imposing restrictions on vehicular movement on some roads. Due to the restrictions, traffic congestion was seen in the city.

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued a fresh traffic advisory owing to the record rise in the water level of the Yamuna River. According to reports, traffic movement has been severely affected on some key roads due to the consequent inundation of low-lying areas in the city. The commuters are advised to avoid the roads and plan their journey accordingly.

Notably, the water level of Yamuna was recorded at 208.48 metres at 8 am on Thursday. The river crossed the highest flood record of 207.49 metres at 1 pm on July 12.

The rising water level of the Yamuna river in the national capital has now affected the Delhi Metro operations. The entry and exit gates of Yamuna Bank metro station have been closed for commuters due to escalating water levels. However, an interchange facility is available.