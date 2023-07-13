Delhi flood alert: Yamuna water enters city; affects metro operations | Details inside

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A Delhi Metro train passes by as the swollen Yamuna river floods low-lying areas.

Delhi flood alert: After the flooded roads and houses, the rising water level of the Yamuna river in the national capital has now affected the Delhi Metro operations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Thursday said that the entry and exit gates of Yamuna Bank metro station have been closed for commuters due to escalating water levels. However, an interchange facility is available.

"Entry and exit at Yamuna Bank Metro Station has been temporarily closed due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. However, interchange facility is still available and services on Blue Line are running normally," the statement read.

In a statement DMRC said that "Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible". “Due to the escalating water levels of the Yamuna River, the approach road leading to Yamuna Bank Metro Station is currently inaccessible. Kindly plan your journey accordingly and consider alternate routes. However, an interchange facility is available,” DMRC said in a tweet.

As the water level of Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage, several low-lying areas near the Yamuna River have been affected, leading to water being pushed on the roads, waterlogging issues and traffic congestion. The city's northeast, east, central, and southeast districts are most affected by floods in the city.

The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. As per the Central Water Commission, the level of water is likely to rise to 208.75 metres by 4 pm today.

