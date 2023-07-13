Delhi: Flooding near CM Kejriwal's house as Yamuna continues to swell | Here's full list of affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : PTI People relocate to a safer place after their houses in the low-lying areas around the Yamuna river submerged.

Delhi flood alert: The Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. As per the Central Water Commission, the level of water is likely to rise to 208.75 metres by 4 pm today.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesdya had urged people living in low-lying areas to vacate their homes, saying the water level in the river is likely to rise further. Kejriwal has also urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.

As the water level of Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage, several low-lying areas near the Yamuna River have been affected, leading to water being pushed on the roads, waterlogging issues and traffic congestion. The city's northeast, east, central, and southeast districts are most affected by floods in the city.

Flooding near CM's house

The Ring Road in the Civil Lines area has been flooded, due to which the stretch connecting Majnu ka Tila with Kashmiri Gate ISBT is closed. It is worth mentioning that this affected area is just 500 metres away from the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal and the Delhi Assembly.

Here is a list of affected areas:

ITO

Kashmiri Gate

Civil Lines

GT Karnal road

Shastri Park

Old Yamuna bridge

Boat Club

Monastery Market

Neeli Chhatri Temple

Yamuna Bazar

Neem Karoli gaushala

Pandav Nagar

Gandhi Nagar

Vishwakarma colony

Stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad

New Usmanpur

Nigam Bodh Ghat road

Sonia Vihar

Mandawali

Geeta Colony

Geeta Ghat

Vishwakarma Khadda Colony

Garhi Mandu

Areas that will be affected if the water level further rises:

Mayur Vihar

Laxmi Nagar

Sarai Kale Khan

Jamia Nagar

Shaheen Bagh

Badarpur

Badarpur Khadar

DND

Pushta

Gyaspur

Main Yamuna Road in Jagatpur

Bhelopur Shamshan Ghat at Sarai Kale Khan

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, raising concern about a further rise in the water level in the rivers.