Delhi: Flooding near CM Kejriwal's house as Yamuna continues to swell | Here's full list of affected areas

Delhi flood alert: The Yamuna River in the national capital continued to flow over the danger mark. The water level at the Old Railway Bridge crossed the 208-metre mark Wednesday night and rose to 208.48 metres by 8 am on Thursday. As per the Central Water Commission, the level of water is likely to rise to 208.75 metres by 4 pm today.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesdya had urged people living in low-lying areas to vacate their homes, saying the water level in the river is likely to rise further. Kejriwal has also urged the Centre to intervene and the city police imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in flood-prone areas to prevent unlawful assembly of four or more people and public movement in groups.
As the water level of Yamuna continues to rise following heavy rainfall and the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage, several low-lying areas near the Yamuna River have been affected, leading to water being pushed on the roads, waterlogging issues and traffic congestion. The city's northeast, east, central, and southeast districts are most affected by floods in the city.
Flooding near CM's house
The Ring Road in the Civil Lines area has been flooded, due to which the stretch connecting Majnu ka Tila with Kashmiri Gate ISBT is closed. It is worth mentioning that this affected area is just 500 metres away from the residence of Chief Minister Kejriwal and the Delhi Assembly.
Here is a list of affected areas:
- ITO
- Kashmiri Gate
- Civil Lines
- GT Karnal road
- Shastri Park
- Old Yamuna bridge
- Boat Club
- Monastery Market
- Neeli Chhatri Temple
- Yamuna Bazar
- Neem Karoli gaushala
- Pandav Nagar
- Gandhi Nagar
- Vishwakarma colony
- Stretch between Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad
- New Usmanpur
- Nigam Bodh Ghat road
- Sonia Vihar
- Mandawali
- Geeta Colony
- Geeta Ghat
- Vishwakarma Khadda Colony
- Garhi Mandu
Areas that will be affected if the water level further rises:
- Mayur Vihar
- Laxmi Nagar
- Sarai Kale Khan
- Jamia Nagar
- Shaheen Bagh
- Badarpur
- Badarpur Khadar
- DND
- Pushta
- Gyaspur
- Main Yamuna Road in Jagatpur
- Bhelopur Shamshan Ghat at Sarai Kale Khan
The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rain in Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and Friday, raising concern about a further rise in the water level in the rivers.