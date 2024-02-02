Delhi Crime Branch team reaches Arvind Kejriwal's residence to give notice in a case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

A team of the Delhi Crime Branch on Friday reached at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence to hand over a notice in a case. According to sources, the team has come to give notice in a matter wherein Kejriwal had alleged that attempts were made to "buy" his MLAs.

During a press conference held last week, Delhi Minister Atishi made allegations against the BJP, asserting that the party had offered Rs 25 crore each to seven of AAP's MLAs to encourage them to leave the party.

Additionally, she claimed that the BJP had issued threats to overthrow the Kejriwal government. Atishi further stated that there was a recorded conversation with an individual who had contacted one of the party MLAs, and she intended to present the recording at an opportune time.

This is a developing story. More details to be updated.