Delhi: Bihar worker stabbed to death in Pul Prahladpur, 3 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY (REPRESENTATIVE) Bihar man killed in Delhi

Delhi crime: Three people were arrested for allegedly stabbing a lift operator to death after a scuffle in Delhi’s Pul Prahladpur area, police said on Friday (July 14).

The deceased was identified as Vikash Kumar, 26, who was a resident of Bihar and worked as a lift operator in Delhi where he was killed on Monday. The police had been on the look out for the accused since then, they said.

The accused persons who have been identified as Subhash (21), Vivek alias Raja (23), both residents of Faridabad in Haryana, and Manoj Kumar (22) from Urttar Pradesh's Loni, were allegedly on the run since the occurrence of the crime, the police said.

The police received information at around 10.30 pm that a person was lying near a bus stop in Pul Prahladpur with stab injuries.

The police rushed to the spot at the MB Road bus stand and shifted the victim to Batra Hospital by a PCR van after which he was declared brought dead.

A senior police officer said that the deceased worked as a lift operator at the foot-over bridge near Shiv Mandir and lived in a guard room of the MCD toilet.

Police investigation

During the investigation, the police conducted an analysis of the CCTV footage of the nearby areas, in which they found one of the suspects to be fleeing on a bike toward Pul Prahladpur, while two others were found running toward Shiv Mandir soon after the incident, the police said.

The police checked nearly 350 CCTV cameras of the area and found that the accused persons entered Trim Hotel at Sharma Market.

Later, acting on a tip-off that Subhash and Manoj had left for Khurja in UP's Ghaziabad to flee to Haridwar, Uttarakhand, the police conducted a raid at Khurja and arrested the duo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

They revealed that Vivek had escaped to Rajasthan’s Jaipur from where he was arrested, the DCP said.

“It was found that a scuffle took place between Subhash and the lift operator on MB Road near MCD toilet regarding standing near the lift,” police said.

“In order to take revenge, Subhash called his friends Manoj and Vivek who were drinking in nearby Trim Hotel. They came to the spot where the trio stabbed Vikash with a dagger and fled away,” Deo added.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to join Opposition meeting in Bengaluru: Sources

ALSO READ | Delhi excise policy scam case: SC issues notice on Sisodia's pleas, next hearing on July 28