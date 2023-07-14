Friday, July 14, 2023
     
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal is likely to join Opposition meeting in Bengaluru: Sources

As many as leaders of 24 opposition parties have been invited for the second unity meeting being convened by the Congress next week in Bengaluru.

Updated on: July 14, 2023 16:12 IST
Opposition meet: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had skipped the joint presser of the first Opposition meet on June 23 in Patna, is expected to attend the second Mahagathbandhan meeting in Bengaluru. As many as leaders of 24 opposition parties have been invited for the second unity meeting being convened by the Congress next week in Bengaluru.

Notable, differences emerged between the AAP and the Congress, during the first Opposition meet, after Arvind Kejriwal insisted that the grand old party should make its stand public on the Delhi ordinance failing which it would not be possible for his party to attend future meetings of the Opposition, sources said.

Leaders including Nitish Kumar, Tejasawi Yadav, Mamta Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Jayant Chaudhary, MK Stalin, Hemant Soren, Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Sanjay Raut, Lalan Singh, Manoj Jha, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, NK Premchandaran have given confirmation to attend Opposition meeting.

In the current Lok Sabha the combined strength of these parties accounts for less than 200 of the 543 seats, though their leaders are hopeful of together turning the tables on the saffron party which enjoys a brute majority with a 300 plus tally.

