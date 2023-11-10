Delhi Chief Secretary accused in corruption case, CM Kejriwal seeks report from vigilance minister

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar

Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar is once again making the headlines in connection with a corruption case. According to reports, Kumar is accused of providing benefits of Rs 315 crore to his son's company. This matter is related to a land scam at Dwarka Expressway. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has allegedly sent the complaint to the vigilance minister for investigation.

According to the reports, Rs 18.54 crore per acre has been paid for 19 acres of land in Bamnoli village for the Dwarka Expressway road project. This amount was given to two people. A total of Rs 353 crore has been paid for this land. But the price of this land in 2018 was only Rs 41 crore and Delhi DM IAS Hemant Kumar had issued a compensation of Rs 343 crore for this land, sources said.

Notably, the son of Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar has connections in the company which has benefited from this compensation. However, Chief Secretary Kumar said that his son is dependent on himself and that he has no knowledge about his business.

AAP's accusation against Delhi Chief Secretary

Earlier in August, a war of words had erupted between the AAP dispensation and the Lieutenant Governor's office over the government's charge that Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar sent some files directly to the LG "bypassing" the Chief Minister.

The AAP government had alleged that Kumar was "reprimanded" by LG VK Saxena for "bypassing" Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and sending files directly to the LG office in violation of constitutional norms and Supreme Court judgments. However, the Delhi LG office had categorically denied the "claims" made by the AAP government.

