Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva injured during protest demanding CM Arvind Kejriwal's resignation

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva was injured during an anti-Aam Aadmi Party protest led by his party. He received the injuries when the Delhi Police used water cannon on protesting BJP leaders and workers who were holding an agitation near Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters here, demanding Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation following his arrest in the excise policy case.

The BJP leader was admitted to RML hospital with an injury on his shoulder and a complaint of breathing problem.

AAP wishes Sachdeva a speedy recovery

The AAP in a rare gesture wished Sachdeva a speedy recovery.

"The brutality, if any, committed on the BJP Delhi president is highly condemnable, but it also goes to show that not only the citizens of Delhi but even the police under BJP have lost all faith in the party-led government," the party said.

Addressing the BJP workers before a march towards the AAP headquarters, Sachdeva said Kejriwal has "no moral or legal right" to remain the chief minister.

He should resign immediately after the high court dismissed his plea against his arrest, he asserted.

Several senior party leaders, including former Union minister Harsh Vardhan, national spokesperson Shazia Ilmi and Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, took part in the protest.

Now is the time for Kejriwal to resign until the investigation is completed and fully cooperate with the probe agency, Vardhan said.

As the protesters tried to march towards the AAP headquarters on the DDU Marg, police tried to stop them at a barricade. When the protesters tried to remove the blockade, police used water cannons against them.

Sachdeva was hit by a water blast and fell on the road. He was rushed to RML and was under observation of the doctors, party leaders said.

The Delhi BJP's Lok Sabha polls in-charge O P Dhankar met Sachdeva at the hospital, said state media cell head Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Mewanwhie, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud has said he will look into Kejriwal's request for an early listing of his plea against the high court order. He has asked Kejriwal's lawyer to send an email.

(With PTI inputs)

