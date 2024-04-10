Abki Baar, 400 Paar? BJP needs to retain THESE 32 seats which it won in 2019 to realise PM Modi's dream

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The 18th Lok Sabha will witness parliamentary elections for all 543 constituencies in seven phases from April 19 to June 1 and the result will be declared on June 4. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eyeing a historic straight third term in office to equal Jawahar Lal Nehru's three consecutive terms. Nehru won three Lok Sabha elections in a row in 1951-52, 1957 and 1962. Earlier, PM Modi expressed confidence that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will get more than 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win at least 370 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. However, to achieve this target the BJP needs to retain its 2019 tally of 303 and for that, it becomes vital that the saffron party register victories in 32 Lok Sabha seats which it won for the first time in its electoral history in 2019. Let's analyse these seats and understand the BJP's performance in these seats.

West Bengal: 16 seats

The BJP won 16 seats for the first time in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. These seats include Cooch Behar, Alipurduars, Jalpaiguri, Raiganj, Balurghat, Maldaha Uttar, Ranaghat, Bangaon, Barrackpore, Hooghly, Jhargram, Medinipur, Purulia, Bankura, Bishnupur and Bardhaman-Durgapur. The party won 18 seats in the 2019 polls including Darjeeling and Asansol.

List of seats won by BJP for first time in West Bengal in 2019, winners, margin, 2024 candidates:

BJP's Nisith Pramanik won the Cooch Behar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Paresh Chandra Adhikary of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 54,231 votes. The BJP has again fielded Pramanik from Cooch Behar in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the first phase on April 19.

John Barla won the Alipurduars constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Dasrath Tirkey of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 2,43,989 votes. The BJP replaced Barla with Manoj Tigga from Alipurduars in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the first phase on April 19.

Dr Jayanta Kumar Roy won the Jalpaiguri constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Bijoy Chandra Barman of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 1,84,004 votes. The BJP has again fielded Roy from Jalpaiguri in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the first phase on April 19.

Debasree Chaudhuri won the Raiganj constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Kanaklal Agarwal of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 60,574 votes. The BJP replaced Chaudhuri with Kartik Paul from Raiganj in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Chaudhuri will be contesting from the Kolkata Dakshin constituency this time. The constituency will vote in the second phase on April 26.

Sukanta Majumdar won the Balurghat constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Arpita Ghosh of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 33,293 votes. The BJP has again fielded state party chief Majumdar from Balurghat in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the second phase on April 26.

Khagen Murmu won the Maldaha Uttar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Mausam Noor of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 84,288 votes. The BJP has again fielded Murmu from Maldaha Uttar in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the third phase on May 7.

Jagannath Sarkar won the Ranaghat constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Rupali Biswas of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 2,33,428 votes. The BJP has again fielded Sarkar from Ranaghat in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the fourth phase on May 13.

Shantanu Thakur won the Bangaon constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Mamata Thakur of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 1,11,594 votes. The BJP has again fielded Thakur from Bangaon in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

Arjun Singh won the Barrackpore constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Dinesh Trivedi of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 14,857 votes. The BJP has again fielded Singh from Barrackpore in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

Locket Chatterjee won the Hooghly constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Dr Ratna De Nag of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 73,362 votes. The BJP has again fielded Chatterjee from Hooghly in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

Kunar Hembram won the Jhargram constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Birbaha Saren of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 11,767 votes. The BJP replaced Hembram with Pranat Tudu from Jhargram in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Dilip Ghosh won the Medinipur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Manas Ranjan Bhunia of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 88,952 votes. The BJP replaced Ghosh with Agnimitra Paul from Medinipur in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Ghosh will be contesting from the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency this time. The constituency will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Jyotirmay Singh Mahato won the Purulia constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Dr Mriganka Mahato of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 2,04,732 votes. The BJP has again fielded Mahato from Purulia in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Dr Subhas Sarkar won the Bankura constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Subrata Mukherjee of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 1,74,333 votes. The BJP has again fielded Sarkar from Bankura in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Saumitra Khan won the Bishnupur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Shyamal Santra of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 78,047 votes. The BJP has again fielded Khan from Bishnupur in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

SS Ahluwalia won the Bardhaman-Durgapur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Dr Mamtaz Sanghamita of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) with a margin of 2,439 votes. The BJP replaced Ahluwalia with Dilip Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Ahluwalia will be contesting from the Asansol constituency this time. The constituency will vote in the fourth phase on May 13.

Haryana: 3 seats

The saffron party won Sirsa, Hisar and Rohtak seats in Haryana for the first time in its history in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The party won all 10 seats in the state in the 2019 polls.

List of seats won by BJP for first time in Haryana in 2019, winners, margin, 2024 candidates:

BJP's Sunita Duggal won the Sirsa constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Ashok Tanwar of the Congress with a margin of 3,09,918 votes. The BJP replaced Duggal with Ashok Tanwar, who recently switched sides, from Sirsa in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Brijendra Singh won the Hisar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Dushyant Chautala of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) with a margin of 3,14,068 votes. The BJP replaced Singh with Ranjit Singh Chautala from Hisar in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Arvind Kumar Sharma won the Rohtak constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Deepender Singh Hooda of the Congress with a margin of 7,503 votes. The BJP has again fielded Sharma from Rohtak in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Karnataka: 3 seats

The saffron party won Chamarajanagar, Chikballapur and Kolar seats in Karnataka for the first time in its electoral history in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The party won 25 seats in the state in the 2019 polls.

List of seats won by BJP for first time in Karnataka in 2019, winners, margin, 2024 candidates:

BJP's V Srinivas Prasad won the Chamarajanagar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating R Dhruvanarayana of the Congress with a margin of 1,817 votes. The BJP replaced Prasad with S Balaraj from Chamarajanagar in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the second phase on April 26.

BN Bache Gowda won the Chikballapur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating former Union minister M Veerappa Moily of the Congress with a margin of 1,82,110 votes. The BJP replaced Gowda with K Sudhakar from Chikballapur in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the second phase on April 26.

S Muniswamy won the Kolar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating KH Muniyappa of the Congress with a margin of 2,10,021 votes. The BJP ceded the Kolar seat for the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS), its alliance partner, this time and M Mallesh Babu is contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Kolar. The constituency will vote in the second phase on April 26.

Odisha: 3 seats

The BJP won three seats including Bargarh, Sambalpur and Bhubaneswar in Odisha for the first time in 2019. The party won 8 seats in the state in the 2019 polls.

List of seats won by BJP for first time in Odisha in 2019, winners, margin, 2024 candidates:

BJP's Suresh Pujari won the Bargarh constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Prasanna Acharya of the Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with a margin of 63,939 votes. The BJP replaced Pujari with Pradip Purohit from Bargarh in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the fifth phase on May 20.

Nitesh Ganga Deb won the Sambalpur constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Nalini Kanta Pradhan of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with a margin of 9,162 votes. The BJP replaced Deb with Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan from Sambalpur in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Aparajita Sarangi won the Bhubaneswar constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Arup Mohan Patnaik of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) with a margin of 23,839 votes. The BJP has again fielded Sarangi from Bhubaneswar in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the sixth phase on May 25.

Telangana: 2 seats

The party won Adilabad and Nizamabad in Telangana for the first time in 2019. The party won 4 seats in the 2019 polls including Karimnagar and Secunderabad.

List of seats won by BJP for first time in Telangana in 2019, winners, margin, 2024 candidates:

BJP's Soyam Bapu Rao won the Adilabad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Godam Nagesh of the KCR-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with a margin of 58,560 votes. The BJP replaced Rao with Godam Nagesh from Adilabad in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the fourth phase on May 13.

Dharmapuri Arvind won the Nizamabad constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) with a margin of 70,875 votes. The BJP has again fielded Arvind from Nizamabad in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the fourth phase on May 13.

Tripura: 2 seats

The BJP was successful in opening its account for the first time in Tripura by winning both Tripura West and Tripura East Lok Sabha constituencies in 2019.

List of seats won by BJP for first time in Tripura in 2019, winners, margin, 2024 candidates:

BJP's Pratima Bhoumik won the Tripura West constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Subal Bhowmik of the Congress with a margin of 3,05,689 votes. The BJP replaced Bhoumik with former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb from Tripura West in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the first phase on April 19.

Rebati Tripura won the Tripura East constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Maharaj Kumari Pargya Debbarman of the Congress with a margin of 2,04,290 votes. The BJP replaced Tripura with Kriti Singh Debbarman from Tripura East in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the second phase on April 26.

Assam: 1 seat

The saffron party won the Autonomous District seat in Assam for the first time in 2019. The party won 9 seats in the state in the 2019 polls.

Seat/seats won by BJP for first in Assam in 2019, winners, margin, 2024 candidates:

BJP's Horen Sing Bey won the Autonomous District constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Biren Singh Engti of the Congress with a margin of 2,39,626 votes. The BJP replaced Bey with Amarsing Tisso from Autonomous District which is now known as Diphu in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the second phase on April 26.

Maharashtra: 1 seat

The party won Madha in Maharashtra for the first time in 2019. The party won 23 seats in the state in the 2019 polls.

Seat/seats won by BJP for first in Maharashtra in 2019, winners, margin, 2024 candidates:

BJP's Ranjitsinha Hindurao Naik-Nimbalkar won the Madha constituency in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections by defeating Sanjaymama Vitthalrao Shinde of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with a margin of 85,764 votes. The BJP has again fielded Naik-Nimbalkar from Madha in the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The constituency will vote in the third phase on May 7.

Manipur: 1 seat

The BJP opened its account in Manipur for the first time in 2019 by winning the Inner Manipur constituency.

Seat/seats won by BJP for first time in Manipur in 2019, winners, margin, 2024 candidates: