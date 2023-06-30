Delhi-Centre tussle: CM Kejriwal to burn copies of ordinance on July 3

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to burn copies of Centre's ordinance

Centre-AAP tussle: In a massive move which is likely to escalate the Delhi-Centre tussle, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will burn the copies of the ordinance at the Aam Aadmi Party office on July 3, the party said on Friday (June 30).

AAP spokesperson and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj said that the copies of the Centre’s ‘black’ ordinance will be set to flames across the 70 Assembly seats in the city.

"On July 3, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, cabinet ministers and all the MLAs will burn copies of the black ordinance at the ITO party office. Then on July 5, the copies of the ordinance will be burned across all 70 parliamentary constituencies,” he said.

Ordinance to be burnt at every nook and corner of Delhi

Bhardwaj said that the copies of the ordinance will be burnt at every nook and corner of Delhi between July 6 and July 13.

“The seven vice presidents will ensure that they are burned in every area of Delhi,” the Minister said. He also accused the Centre of attempting to control ‘illegal’ control of Delhi through the ordinance.

AAP had organised a maha rally against the ordinance on June 11.

What is Centre's ordinance?

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of IAS and DANICS officers in Delhi. The AAP government had called the move a circumvention of the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The ordinance, which came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers.

Notably, the transfer and postings of all the Delhi government officers were under the executive control of the Lieutenant Governor before the May 11 order of the apex court.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | AAP to contest 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, campaign against centre's ordinance on agenda

ALSO READ | Kejriwal approached Rahul over ordinance, Mamata intervened; KNOW all that transpired in Patna meet