AAP to contest 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, campaign against centre's ordinance on agenda

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP announces to contest 7 Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, to launch campaign against centre's ordinance

The AAP announced on Wednesday that it will run for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the general election in 2024. Additionally, the party will launch a campaign to inform the public that the Central Government's ordinance against controlling administrative services in the capital is against them.

Sandeep Pathak, party general secretary (organisation), also emphasized the need for opposition parties to unite against the BJP and stated that it depends on the Congress' "attitude" when speaking to reporters following a meeting with AAP leaders from Delhi and Haryana.

A week after the Supreme Court handed over control of services in the capital, excluding police, public order, and land, to the elected government, the Centre issued the ordinance on May 19 to establish an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi.

While the AAP has figured out how to collect the help of a few non-BJP parties on the issue, Congress is yet to reprove the law.

Pathak said the AAP is getting ready to challenge each of the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2024 general election.

He said the party's campaign will focus on let people know that the Centre's "black ordinance" on control of administrative services in Delhi is against them.

"We will tell people that the black ordinance is not anti-Kejriwal but anti-people. The other issues are the BJP wanting to end opposition parties and the work done by the Modi government during its nine years in office. If someone can talk about four things done by the Modi government, I will congratulate them," he said.

Pathak also said that the Modi government had "ruined" central agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

In addition, the leader of the AAP stated that the opposition parties should unite to overthrow the BJP. However, he stated, this is contingent on Congress.

"If the Congress is open-hearted and willing to take everyone along, anything is possible. But if it is arrogant, things will be difficult," Pathak elaborated.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Chief Minister, and AAP national convenor, had been to a meeting of opposition leaders in Patna on June 23. However, shortly after the AAP asserted that the Congress had refused to publicly denounce the ordinance, it would be "very difficult" for it to join an alliance with the party.

Also Read | Congress leader Ajay Maken targets Kejriwal, says 'AAP's only motive to break opposition unity'

Also Read | What is AAP's stance on PM Modi-led initiative over Uniform Civil Code? Here is party's official stand