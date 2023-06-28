What is AAP's stance on PM Modi-led initiative over Uniform Civil Code? Here is party's official stand

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Kejriwal's party supported UCC

Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday said it supported Uniform Civil Code (UCC) asserting a wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organizations.

"We support Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in principle as Article 44 also says that there should be UCC in the country. Therefore, there should be a wide consultation with all religions, political parties and organizations and a consensus should be built," said AAP leader Sandeep Pathak.

The development is seen as a dent in efforts to unite the Opposition ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 as most anti-BJP parties opposed the UCC.

Opposition parties attack PM for UCC remarks

Meanwhile, Opposition parties on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his comments on the UCC with the Congress saying he was making such remarks only to divert attention from the real issues like unemployment and Manipur violence and AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi asking whether the country's pluralism would be "snatched away" in the name of the UCC.

Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said the Prime Minister can say anything, but "he has to answer the real questions of this country - unemployment, price rise and Manipur issue".

"Manipur has been burning for the last 60 days. Why has the PM not uttered a single word? These are all diversionary issues. He wants to run away from the real issues of the country, that is why they are only trying to divert the issues," he said.

PM Modi bats for UCC

Addressing a gathering of party workers in Bhopal, Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), saying the Constitution calls for equal rights for all citizens. PM Modi also said the opposition is using the issue of UCC to mislead and provoke the Muslim community.

"You tell me, in a home, how can there be one law for one member and another law for another member? Will that home be able to function? Then how will the country be able to function with such a dual system? We have to remember that even in India’s Constitution, there is a mention of equal rights for all," he said.

"These people (opposition) level allegations against us but the reality is that they chant Musalman, Musalman. Had they really been (working) in the interests of Muslims, then Muslim families would not have been lagging in education and jobs,” he said.

Owaisi slams Modi government

"On the one hand, the PM is shedding crocodile tears for Pasmanda Muslims, and on the other hand, his pawns are attacking their mosques, taking away their livelihoods, bulldozing their homes and lynching them", AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said..

"They are also opposing reservations for backward Muslims. His government has stopped scholarships for poor Muslims. If Pasmanda Muslims are being exploited, what is Modi doing about it? Before seeking votes from Pasmanda Muslims, BJP workers should go door-to-door and apologize that their spokespersons and MLAs tried to insult our Dear Prophet," Owaisi tweeted.

"Citing Pakistan, Modi ji has said that there is a ban on triple talaq. Why is Modi ji getting his inspiration from Pakistani law? He even made a law against triple talaq here, but it did not make any difference at the ground level. Rather, the exploitation of women has increased further. We have always been demanding that social reform will not happen through laws. If a law has to be made, then it should be made against those men who flee from their marriages," the AIMIM leader said.

BJP hits back at Opposition

Launching a strong counter-attack, the BJP hit out at the opposition, saying the UCC has been provided in the Constitution as directive principles of state policy, and the Supreme Court has also endorsed the provision in its various judgements.

At a press conference, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav slammed the opposition parties over their accusation that the BJP is trying to create a division among Muslims by wooing the Pasmanda community, saying they should be "ashamed" of not doing anything for those belonging to "exploited deprived and oppressed" sections of the society.

State minister and senior JD(U) leader Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also alleged that by touching upon the UCC, Modi was aiming at communal polarisation.

RJD leader Manoj Jha said the Prime Minister should not make such issues an instrument of "dog-whistle politics".

"Before speaking, the Prime Minister should have examined what the 21st law commission had said, deeply analysed debates of the constituent assembly without taking help because those out to help you, end up causing harm through you," Jha said.

Jha said the Hindu religion also has a lot of diversity and it cannot be painted with one brush.

"My expectation is not to make these issues an instrument of dog whistle politics. If it has to be discussed, do so threadbare from micro to macro level, otherwise, it will seem after his recent trip abroad that he says 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' there and forgets about it when he comes here," the senior leader from the Lalu Prasad-led party said.

Reacting to Modi's remarks, Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury said,"Muslims are very sensible people. They also participated in the freedom struggle and contributed to the nation's progress. They do not need any certificates and favours. He is presenting his own thoughts".

Also read- 'How country will progress with two laws': PM Modi invokes UCC in poll-bound MP

Latest India News