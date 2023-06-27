'How country will progress with two laws': PM Modi invokes UCC in poll-bound MP

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi bats for implementation of UCC

PM Narendra Modi emphasised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) while interacting with the booth workers of Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. "Ek ghar me do kanoon nahi chalega (Two laws in a house is not acceptable)," PM Modi asserted. He said people are being misled about the UCC. Even the Supreme Court wants the implementation of UCC, the PM added.

Few people are doing appeasement politics on the issue, PM Modi said.

Taking a swipe as Congress, PM Modi said Opposition means a 'guarantee' of corruption.

The 'Guarantee' word is used by Congress in its manifesto in elections.

