MP: PM Modi to flag off five Vande Bharat trains, launch National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission

PM Modi in MP: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Madhya Pradesh on June 27 during which he will hail off five Vande Bharat trains and launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission, his office said on Monday.

The PM will arrive at Rani Kamalapati railroad station around 10:30 a.m. and flag off five Vande Bharat trains, an assertion given by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi will go to a public program in the Shahdol region around 3 p.m. He will honour Rani Durgavati, who administered Gondwana in the mid-16th century; launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission,; and launch the appropriation of Ayushman cards. He will also visit Pakaria town in Shahdol, as it was said.

The five Vande Bharat trains that Modi will flag off are the Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express.

The Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect the Mahakaushal region (Jabalpur) to the Central region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. Vacationer places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura, and so forth will likewise be helped by the superior availability, the statement said.

The train will be around 30 minutes quicker than the current quickest train on the course, it said. The Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will further develop the availability of the Malwa region (Indore) and Bundelkhand area (Khajuraho) to Bhopal, the statement said.

It will help significant vacationer locales like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho, and Panna. The train will be around two hours and 30 minutes quicker than the current fastest train on the course, it said.

The Madgaon (Goa)- Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa's most memorable Vande Bharat Express. It will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj End and Goa's Madgaon station. It will assist with saving about an hour when contrasted with the ongoing quickest train associating the two places, the assertion said.

The Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will associate significant urban areas in Karnataka—Dharwad, Hubballi, and Davangere—with the state capital Bengaluru. It said it will gigantically benefit travelers, students and industrialists, and so forth in the area.

The Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the primary Vande Bharat train for Jharkhand and Bihar. Upgrading the network between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a shelter for sightseers, students, and businessmen, the statement said.

Contrasted with the ongoing quickest train interfacing the two places, the Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will save around one hour and 25 minutes of the excursion time, it said. At a public program in Shahdol, Modi will launch the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Program.

