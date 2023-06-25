Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Ajay Maken targets Kejriwal, says 'AAP's only motive to break opposition unity'

Ajay Maken, a senior Congress leader, took swipes at the AAP on Sunday and said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's statements about the unity of the opposition were not meant to foster cohesion but rather a "calculated move to sabotage it to "curry favour" with the BJP."

Maken said Kejriwal looks for the Congress' assistance for the law yet shamelessly scorns its chiefs, remembering Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot for Rajasthan.

"His ministers place prerequisites on our alliance, while their chief spokesperson publicly disparages our party and leaders on the day of the Opposition party meeting. To brazenly criticise and then demand support, is this how alliances are sought, Mr. Kejriwal?" Maken said on Twitter.

"Kejriwal's political manoeuvres in recent weeks have left many baffled. However, let me elucidate the truth. His desperate attempts to evade imprisonment on corruption charges, wherein two of his colleagues are already jailed, are reasons for these actions," the Congress leader claimed.

Kejriwal's declarations of opposition unity are "a calculated move to sabotage it and curry favor with the BJP," not for unity. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s previous actions in Parliament, the Delhi Legislative Assembly, or elsewhere "only strengthen their covert alliance with the BJP," he stated.

AAP causing harm to Congress: Maken

Maken claimed that AAP was "helping the BJP" and causing harm to Congress by using money from corruption to fight elections in several states.

Maken slammed the Delhi CM, saying, "Kejriwal's betrayals are infamous - just ask Prashant Bhushan, Yogendra Yadav, and the founders of the Anna movement."

"However, be assured Kejriwal, your deeds have not gone unnoticed. Your massive corruption and utilisation of these ill-gotten funds to sabotage the Congress in Goa, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal, Uttarakhand, and Assam, just to help the BJP, won't be forgotten," the Congress leader said.

Maken asserted that Kejriwal "manipulated" Delhi's citizens by using Rs 171 crore in public funds to construct a "palace" for himself while pretending to be an "aam aadmi" (common man).

Also Read | Delhi ordinance vs Article 370: When Omar Abdullah countered Kejriwal during Patna Opposition meet

Also Read | Kejriwal approached Rahul over ordinance, Mamata intervened; KNOW all that transpired in Patna Oppn meet