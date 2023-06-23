Delhi ordinance vs Article 370: When Omar Abdullah countered Kejriwal during Patna Opposition meet

Follow us on Image Source : PTI When Omar Abdullah countered Arvind Kejriwal during Oppn meet

Opposition meeting Patna: The opposition leaders, who met in Patna on Friday (June 23) aiming to bring on board various political parties against the BJP, got into a verbal spat with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is seeking Congress’ support against Centre’s ordinance when it will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, sources said.

The leaders of over 15 political parties assembled in Patna today in a meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence. The leaders who participated in the meeting included Congress president Mallikajun Kharge, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal among others.

Omar Abdullah slams Kejriwal over Article 370 support to Modi government

According to sources, Kejriwal raised the issue of support against the ordinance in the beginning of the meeting, to which Omar Abdullah questioned Kejriwal’s support to the Centre’s Bill revoking Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

“Omar Abdullah said ‘You remained silent on article 370, why did you not raise your voice on that’,” sources said.

Congress president Kharge came to the meeting with several paper clippings of the ‘provocative statements’ given by the Aam Aadmi Party including the one given yesterday in which the party asked the grand old party to clear its stance on the Centre’s ordinance.

“Kharge asked AAP why did they give such provocative statements just a day ahead of the meeting? Kharge had several paper clippings with him,” sources said.

“You can not put the Gun on the head,” sources quoted KC Venugopal as saying.

Though Congress acknowledged that the AAP has always been present in the opposition meeting and has also been a part of the parliamentary deliberation, the grand old party said that the issue of the ordinance will be discussed once the Parliament session begins.

“Arvind Kejriwal said it's an important issue. He was not as aggressive in the meeting as was the statement issued by the party later,” sources said.

AAP'S ultimatum to Congress

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party gave an ultimatum to Congress to clear its stand on the Centre’s Ordinance. stating that until the grand old party publicly “denounces” the Ordinance, the Kejriwal-led party will not participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Kharge-led party is a participant.

Kejriwal in the last few months has held several meetings with heads of different political parties to gather support to counter the Centre's ordinance on Delhi services.

According to AAP, a total of 15 parties attended the like-minded party meeting in Patna, out of which 12 have representation in the Rajya Sabha.

“The Black Ordinance not only aims to snatch the democratic rights of an elected government in Delhi, but also poses a significant threat to India's democracy and Constitutional principles. If left unchallenged, this dangerous trend could spread to all other states, resulting in the usurpation of power from democratically elected state governments. It is crucial to defeat this Black Ordinance,” the AAP statement read.

