Follow us on Image Source : PTI AAP's ultimatum to Oppn on ordinance

AAP ultimatum to Opposition: Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party has given an ultimatum to Opposition parties, especially Congress to clear its stand on the Centre’s Ordinance. AAP said that until the Congress publicly “denounces” the Ordinance, the party will not participate in future meetings of like-minded parties where the Congress is a participant.

Latest India News